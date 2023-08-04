Weather where you are

16 Arrests Made: Eastbourne police crackdown on motorcycle theft

Eastbourne Police have been actively pursuing investigations into a series of recent motorcycle thefts under Operation Terrain. Dedicated officers have been conducting targeted patrols in known hotspot areas, gathering crucial intelligence, and diligently apprehending offenders whenever possible.

Thanks to the ongoing efforts and valuable information provided by vigilant members of the public, the police have achieved significant progress in their pursuit of justice. As a result, a total of 16 arrests have been made in connection with the recent motorcycle thefts that have plagued areas of Eastbourne.

Not only have the officers managed to bring suspects to justice, but their persistent enquiries have also led to the successful recovery of several stolen bikes. By identifying the rightful owners of these motorcycles, the police are ensuring that the stolen property is returned to its rightful place.

Sergeant Buck, a member of the Neighbourhood Policing team, expressed the dedication of the force, saying, “Whilst we make enquiries to trace the owners of any recovered motorcycles, we continue to encourage communities to report any suspicious activities around motorcycles to us online or by calling 101 and quoting Op Terrain – in an emergency or crime in action always call 999.”

