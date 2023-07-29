Saturday, July 29, 2023
BREAKING 16-Year-Old Rushed to Hospital After Neck Slashing at North London Youth Centre

16-Year-Old Rushed to Hospital After Neck Slashing at North London Youth Centre

16-Year-Old Rushed to Hospital After Neck Slashing at North London Youth Centre

In a shocking incident on Thursday afternoon, a 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after suffering a neck slashing at a youth centre in Ponders End, Enfield, North London. The police and London Ambulance Service responded promptly to the distress call, and the victim was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

The Metropolitan Police Service was alerted at 2.38pm on Thursday, July 27, after local residents reported a stabbing at the youth centre located on South Street in Enfield. Upon arrival, officers found the young boy with a severe slash injury to his neck. The quick action of the emergency responders ensured he received the necessary medical care without delay.

Fortunately, the initial assessment of the boy’s condition at the hospital indicated that his injury was not life-threatening or life changing. Despite this relief, the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of youth facilities in the area.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, with the police conducting inquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The authorities are urging anyone with information about the stabbing to come forward and assist in their efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

Met Police are appealing to witnesses or anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them at 101, quoting CAD 4015 of July 27. Alternatively, individuals who wish to remain anonymous can provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

