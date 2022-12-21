18 year old man arrested in bloodied clothing at Sittingbourne Station after stabbing to death man in his forties at his home

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Police Launch Murder Investigation In Sittingbourne
by @uknip247

A suspect has been arrested by officers investigating the death of a man in Sittingbourne.

 

Kent Police was called at 1.36am on Wednesday 21 December 2022 following a report a man had sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds at a property off College Road.

 

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man in his 40s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Arrest

An 18-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are continuing to carry out enquiries.

Anyone with any information, or dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the College Road area between 1.20am and 2.30am, is urged to call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 21-0059.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

