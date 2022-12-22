18 year old woman stabbed by 4 men in Tulse Hil Police are appealing for witnesses and information to assist their investigation

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Tulse Hill are appealing for witnesses and information to assist their investigation

At approximately 9.20pm on Tuesday, 20 December police were called to reports of an 18-year-old woman who had been stabbed opposite Tulse Hill station on Station Rise, SE27.

Officers provided first aid and London Ambulance Service attended; the woman was taken to a south London hospital for treatment. Her injuries have been confirmed as not life threatening and she continues to make a recovery.

At this early stage of the investigation it is believed she was attacked by four male suspects who fled the scene.

Detective Sergeant Tom Dunn of the Central South CID which covers Tulse Hill said:

“We know there were a lot of cars driving past the station around the time of this attack. I would ask any driver who was in the area at around 9.20pm on Tuesday, 20 December and saw the events unfold to get in contact – I would also urge road users to check their dash cam footage to see if you have recorded the incident.

“A young woman has been extremely lucky to have escaped more serious injury and we need to make sure those responsible are identified and held to account.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing. Detective retain an open mind as to the motive at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7266/20Dec. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.