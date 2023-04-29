1888 airlifted to safety by UK evacuation

1888 people have been airlifted to safety by UK evacuation, as the focus turns to supporting those remaining in Sudan

The final UK evacuation flight will depart from Wadi Saeedna airfield this evening after the longest and largest evacuation by any western nation

Follows the successful evacuation of 1888 people since flights started on Tuesday

The UK government remains committed to supporting British nationals who remain in Sudan or are sheltering in other parts of the country

The final UK evacuation flight from Wadi Saeedna airfield will depart this evening, ending the longest and largest evacuation from Sudan of any Western country.

The successful operation has evacuated more than 1888 people on 21 flights, the vast majority of them British nationals and their dependents.

Focus will now turn to providing consular support to British nationals in Port Sudan and in neighbouring countries in the region.

The government decided to end flights today because of a decline in demand by British Nationals, and because the situation on ground continues to remain volatile.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

The UK has brought more than 1888 people to safety from Sudan thanks to the efforts of staff and military working around the clock to deliver this evacuation – the largest of any Western country.

We continue to press all diplomatic levers to secure a long term ceasefire and end the bloodshed in Sudan. Ultimately a stable transition to civilian rule is the best way to protect the security and prosperity of the Sudanese people.

Those still in Sudan who wish to leave should continue to follow our travel advice. The UK is pursuing all diplomatic avenues to end the violence in Sudan and return to civilian rule, with the Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary, Defence Secretary and Minister for Africa all speaking with international partners. Ultimately a stable transition to civilian rule is the best way to protect the security and prosperity of the Sudanese people.