19 just Stop Oil supporters Are Appearing In Court Today To Face Charges Associated With M25 And Art Actions As The Group Continues To Demand That The Government Halts All New Oil And Gas Licences And Consents

This week sees the continuation of court hearings for the Just Stop Oil supporters arrested as part of the four days of action on the M25 during November. A total of 17 supporters including 9 currently on remand are appearing at Southwark Crown Court today in 3 separate hearings in connection with actions taken on 7th November.

In addition, Just Stop oil supporters Hannah Hunt, 23 and Eben Lazarus, 22 both from Brighton are at Westminster Magistrates Court to face trial for actions taken in support of Just Stop Oil’s demand earlier this year. On July 4th, they glued onto the frame of Constable’s Hay Wain at the National Gallery in London after covering it with a reimagined version.

Amy-Rose Friel-O’Donnell, 20, from Bromley who is appearing at South Crown Court today said:

“Not in my name will millions of lives be ruined by the continued greed of the 1 percent, not in my name will I accept the 33 million people displaced from their homes in Pakistan and not in my name will the government get away with genocide. No one is exempt from the consequences of the climate breakdown and the people who will suffer the most are those who are least able to bear it. So why do we punish those who are trying to prevent more suffering?

“If you feel outraged by the actions of Just Stop Oil supporters, ask yourself how things have got to this point? Imagine how you would feel if it was your son or daughter being locked away for doing what is right, for conspiring to care?

Darcy Mitchell, 47, a parent from Totnes, Devon also in court today said:

“I’ve already been to prison for taking peaceful action, and I’m prepared to go again for doing this. Because that’s how bad this situation is. Fossil fuels are killing people now, and it’s getting worse. Scientists are very clear – there can be no new oil and gas licences.

I’m not asking you to go to prison, but I am asking you to actively support Just Stop Oil. At this point in history, we all have a responsibility to act. Which will you regret more- crossing your fingers and hoping for the best, or acting now to save lives?

Michelle Charlesworth, 56, from Oxfordshire, who has spent a total of 80 days in prison this year for taking part in actions at Kingsbury Oil terminal said:

“Our government is betraying us. They are taking us down a path to societal collapse and destroying the conditions that make human life possible. They would rather lock up ordinary people – students, teachers, vicars, mums and dads – than deal with climate wrecking fossil fuels. We are not criminals, we are acting in defence of our families and communities. This affects us all. Either we step up and be counted, or we will lose everything.”

Six weeks of continuous disruption and civil resistance by supporters of Just Stop Oil during October and November resulted in over 700 arrests. Since the campaign began on April 1st, Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested over 2,000 times, with 26 supporters currently in prison. [5]

Just Stop Oil continues to peacefully resist the government’s plans to licence over 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025, and its failure to fulfil its promise to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills. By continuing to encourage new oil and gas they are complicit in the death of millions and are facilitating the collapse of the ordered society that allows democracy to function.