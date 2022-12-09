2022 has seen a lot of us tighten the purse strings, as the cost of living, along with increased energy costs in these colder months, see more of us having less to spend this festive season

Statistics show 40% of adults intend to only buy presents for their

children and won’t be able to afford presents for themselves this year, and

1 in 5 children may not even receive a present, as parents are unable to

afford the costs without going into debt due to the cost of living crisis.

To help the most deserving families, Escape Live, one of the UK’s leading

escape room operators, is giving away 60 FREE escape room experiences

across all of the 6 locations. They are looking for people to nominate

friends, families or colleagues so Escape Live can help make lasting

memories and bring some Christmas cheer this festive season.

All they need to do is fill in the form on the Escape Live website, state

who they want to nominate and why they are being nominated. Escape Live

will pick the most deserving family groups to visit their local venue and

have an unforgettable experience this Christmas.

“The cost of living has hit everyone hard, but for some people, it has

meant choosing between the essentials, and a day out with the family,”

explains Managing Director, Jeff Larner. “We want to ensure families that

have had to cut back can still enjoy some time together this Christmas,

without having to dip into their pocket.”

Sixty different families will be invited to enjoy their choice of escape

room at their preferred location, letting them bring up to 6 people to take

on an immersive experience involving clues, puzzles and clever twists.

The locations include:

– Birmingham

– Chelmsford

– Coventry

– Liverpool

– Southend-on-Sea

– Stratford-upon-Avon