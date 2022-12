2022 marks Channel 4’s 40th Birthday

Tom Fletcher, musician and author said: “One of my earliest memories is actually my dad reading The Snowman to me. I didn’t realize then he was obviously just making up his own version, interpreting the pictures and he was making the book kind of come to life as well with the way he was moving the book. And it had such a huge influence on me, I think my relationship with stories in general, and even the way that I write books now. I’ve ended up writing interactive books that you need to kind of move around. It had a massive impact on me.”