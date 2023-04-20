23 Assessed After Fire in Stoke

A total of 23 people have been assessed and 12 taken to hospital after an electrical fire near a number of homes in Stoke on Trent early this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to an incident on Upper Belgrave Road in Normacot at 1.50am. Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Upon arrival, crews found a number of houses had been affected by a fire in an electrical box near the homes.

“Nine adults and three children were assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment.

“A further four adults and seven children were assessed by crews but did not require further treatment. They were given self-care advice and were discharged at the scene.”