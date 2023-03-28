Tuesday, March 28, 2023
25 firefighters responded to a fire at a shop with flats above on Vallance Road in Bethnal Green

by uknip247

In the early hours of this morning, four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters responded to a fire at a shop with flats above on Vallance Road in Bethnal Green.

Five tonnes of rubbish had caught fire at the back of the property. Fire damaged a small portion of a single-story extension. London Ambulance Service crews assessed two men on the scene.

The Fire Brigade was called at 2.27 a.m., and the fire was out by 4.23 a.m. Firefighters from Whitechapel, Shadwell, Shoreditch, and Bethnal Green were dispatched to the scene.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.

