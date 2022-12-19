Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

Armed Police Throw Lambeth Housing Estate Into Lockdown
25 year old man fights for his life as gang gun battles continue

by @uknip247

A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot on Sunday night (December 18) in Tulse Hill, the fifth shooting in seven days.

The Met Police are investigating a shooting on the A204 Tulse Hill just before 11 p.m. A 25-year-old man is in critical condition in the hospital.

There have been no arrests yet, and a police cordon remains in place. Tulse Hill is closed between Brailsford Road and the A2214 Brixton Water Lane in both directions.

Lambeth Police posted on Twitter: “We’re looking into a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Tulse Hill. A 25-year-old man is in critical condition in the hospital. Cordons are in place, but no arrests have been made. Witnesses are asked to call 101 and reference CAD 6357/18DEC, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

The shooting is the fifth in seven days. On Friday night, another man in his twenties was shot.  We’re waiting for word on his condition. At three other locations, shots were fired and a 15-year-old boy was shot at through a window and injured by flying glass.

