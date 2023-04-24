25 years and still missing. What happened to Carmel Fenech?

Carmel was a 16-year-old girl who was fun and feisty. She was Streetwise and independent she came from the North Peckham Estate in South London, but later moved to Crawley by her family to start a new life due to being exploited by drug dealers, but was pulled back to South London to a life of violence and drugs.

She was cheeky, funny and fiercely loyal to her family and friends.

Sadly was pulled into a shady world.

She was a vulnerable child who became trapped and controlled in a situation not understood in the 1990s but is now known as CSE, County Lines, Exploitation.

On 21/5/98 she was last seen leaving Camberwell Magistrates Court. After this, the trail goes cold. Carmel has not had the publicity she and her family need to solve her case.

Someone must have seen Carmel after she went missing and I have no doubt people know what happened to her. I ask these people to look at their loved ones and imagine the pain of not knowing what happened to them.

It has been 25 years in May since Carmel left Court. Alliances change. People move on with their lives and what once seemed important or threatening is no longer the same.

Please search your hearts and help

Any information can be reported in absolute confidence

Sussex Police via 101 Quoting Operation Icon

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers Hotline on 0800 555111. Calls to Crimestoppers are free, you do not have to give your name and you may be eligible for a reward of 10k