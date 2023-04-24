Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING 25 years and still missing. What happened to Carmel Fenech?

25 years and still missing. What happened to Carmel Fenech?

by uknip247

Carmel was a 16-year-old girl who was fun and feisty. She was Streetwise and independent she came from the North Peckham Estate in South London, but later moved to Crawley by her family to start a new life due to being exploited by drug dealers, but was pulled back to South London to a life of violence and drugs.

She was cheeky, funny and fiercely loyal to her family and friends.

Sadly was pulled into a shady world.

She was a vulnerable child who became trapped and controlled in a situation not understood in the 1990s but is now known as CSE, County Lines, Exploitation.

On 21/5/98 she was last seen leaving Camberwell Magistrates Court. After this, the trail goes cold. Carmel has not had the publicity she and her family need to solve her case.

Someone must have seen Carmel after she went missing and I have no doubt people know what happened to her. I ask these people to look at their loved ones and imagine the pain of not knowing what happened to them.

It has been 25 years in May since Carmel left Court. Alliances change. People move on with their lives and what once seemed important or threatening is no longer the same.

Please search your hearts and help

Any information can be reported in absolute confidence

Sussex Police via 101 Quoting Operation Icon

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers Hotline on 0800 555111. Calls to Crimestoppers are free, you do not have to give your name and you may be eligible for a reward of 10k

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The A27 is closed westbound between the A2030 (Farlington) and the M27 J12 due to a collision

The tragic news of Emmerdale actor Dale Meeks’ passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry

Just Stop Oil: “We won’t stop until our genocidal government ends new oil and gas”

Police officers make a shocking discovery when they stopped a car

A puppy that was taken from a girl while she was swinging in her garden has been found, according to authorities

The Proclaimers have been a popular Scottish band for over three decades, producing hits that have resonated with audiences around the world

The quick-thinking actions of an ambulance crew saved the life of an expecting mum, who lost more than two litres of blood when she...

Police called break up an illegal rave in Enfield in the early hours of Sunday

Teen rushed to hospital after iron fence impalement in Hyde Park

The M1 is closed southbound between J20 (Lutterworth) and J19 (A14-Catthorpe Interchange) following a collision in which a HGV struck a near side barrier...

Proactive Flying Squad officers intercept watch robbers following a violent attack in the West End

A man has been charged with the murder of Filipe Oliveira in West Norwood

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.