26-Year-Old Man Given Hospital Order After Admitting The Killing Of June Fox-Roberts - Uknip

Luke Deeley, aged 26, appeared at Newport Crown Court today and admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility over the death of 65-year-old June Fox-Roberts on 21 November 2021.

Deeley, of Pontypridd, received an indefinite hospital order with restrictions.

June Fox-Roberts

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Powell, of South Wales Police Major Crime, said:

“On Sunday, 21 November 2021, a call was received by South Wales Police from one of June’s children who, with a close family friend, had found June deceased inside her house, in the most horrific of circumstances.

“Luke Deeley has pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility. A hospital and restriction order means that he will not be considered for release back into the community until it is deemed safe for him to do so.

“This has been a detailed investigation which has involved months of psychiatric evaluation alongside the criminal investigation.

“I would like to thank everyone who assisted my team and I which includes key witnesses, the wider Llantwit Fardre community and partners with whom we worked. Without everyone’s support the investigation would not have progressed so quickly for June’s family who have waited with such patience and dignity for answers as to how June died.

“Throughout the investigation June’s family has been continuously supported by specially trained officers as we sought several experts to help explain the injuries suffered by June.

“Whilst I appreciate that the answers we have been able to give them, and todays sentence cannot bring June back, I do hope that our investigation and continuing support for June’s family can bring them some closure and allow them to grieve with a greater understanding of what took place.”

Tribute from June Fox-Roberts’ family

“On Sunday November 21st, 2021, our world imploded. June Fox-Roberts was taken from us in a horrific way by a complete stranger.

“June was a mother, grandmother and great grandmother and loved spending time with her extended family. She adored her children & grandchildren, and although she set high standards for us, she would do anything to support and encourage us. She spent many hours teaching her grandchildren various skills including baking, gardening, knitting and crafts, and telling them stories of the ‘good old days’ from her childhood. June was so excited to meet her great granddaughter, born earlier that month but sadly Luke snatched that chance from her.

“June was vibrant, extremely hard working, determined and very resilient after overcoming many challenges throughout her life. She had a varied career from running a chicken farm, helping disadvantaged children in schools, running a coffee shop, IT contractor and landlady. June had friends around the world made from travelling through her work and was looking forward to retiring so she could spend more time with her friends and her family.

“She was never afraid of a challenge and lived life to the full every day. She had a wicked sense of humour, and an infectious laugh. And June would always be quick to share her advice or experiences to help anyone around her. June was a traditional lady. She loved nature and to garden, horse riding when she was younger, baking, and her true loves were her German Shepherds. She had many over the years with her last faithful friend Aggy is now being cared for by her daughters, as June would want.

“June had a huge heart and would welcome anyone with open arms into her home – she was well known for not letting you leave her home or garden without a cuppa or glass of wine and a good natter first. And she was generous, if anyone had a problem, she would do anything in her power to help – which makes it so much harder to accept Luke could be so cruel to her for no reason. June was not afraid of death, but she wanted to die peacefully with her family around her and Luke stole that right from her and all of us when he took her life years before her natural time.

“June had plans to build her dream bungalow to retire to in and planned a beautiful garden and allotment to escape to. Her children are continuing with June’s garden in her memory, and have been fortunate to receive donations from friends and family to help build June’s dream through her GoFundMe.

“The family want to thank South Wales Police for their hard work in finding and apprehending Luke Deeley quickly. We are satisfied that this sentence is the best possible outcome for everyone.

“Once met June was never forgotten. She was a force of nature.

“June was our family, friend, rock and safe space and we will feel this loss for the rest of our lives.”