£300k of watches stolen from England star Raheem Sterling’s home as ‘no threat of violence’ police say

Police in Surrey say they are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead. On Saturday, 3 December, the occupants returned to the address after arriving home from an international trip.
They contacted the police just before 9pm to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen.
Officers attended the address later that night and returned to speak to the owners this morning.
At this time it remains unclear on which date the property was stolen and establishing this forms a key part of our investigation.
Police say they are aware of media reports stating there were armed suspects involved, however, at this time, we would reassure our communities that no witnesses have come forward to this effect and there are no reports of any threats of violence linked to this incident. Anyone with information should contact the police directly if they have not already been spoken to.
No arrests have been made at this time.