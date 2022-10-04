Investigators are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Dover.

At 8.45pm on Monday 3 October 2022, officers were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the A20 near the Port of Dover.

Emergency services attended the scene where a motorcyclist in his 30s, who had been riding a blue Yamaha MT-09, was pronounced deceased.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are looking into the circumstances and urge anyone who witnessed the collision and has yet to speak to police, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen, or has dashcam footage of a white Audi A7, which is reported to have been in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with details should call 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 106/22.