The 21-year-old was also charged with assault and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour on multiple occasions.

He was arrested in January amid allegations stemming from online images and videos.

Following a private hearing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, the footballer from Bowdon in Greater Manchester will be released from custody.

After appearing in Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, he was remanded in custody.

A court spokesman confirmed bail had been granted with the conditions of not contacting witnesses, including the complainant, and residing at an address in Bowdon.

Mr Greenwood did not show up for the brief hearing.

He had been out on bail since January, but was arrested again in Trafford on Saturday for allegedly violating the terms of his release.

The three charges all pertain to the same woman.

The attempted rape is said to have occurred in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behaviour allegedly occurred between November 2018 and October 2022, during which time he is accused of making threatening and derogatory comments to the complainant and accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

The assault causing actual bodily harm is said to have occurred in December 2021.

The forward, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the start of the year.

