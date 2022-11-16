Firefighters are going to vote on strike action after rejecting a 5% pay increase, according to the Fire Brigades Union (FBU)

Almost 80% of members rejected the 5% offer, which is less than the current rate of inflation. Inflation today reached a 41-year high of 11.1%.

Members will be balloted on strike action beginning December 5 and ending January 23.

“FBU members have spoken,” said Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union. The outcome of the consultative ballot, conducted in two weeks, demonstrates the extraordinary strength of feeling among firefighters and control staff regarding this pitiful pay offer. The ball is now in the hands of employers and the government. “There is still time to resolve this dispute, and we will write to fire ministers and government departments across the UK requesting urgent meetings.” Our members worked tirelessly during the pandemic to protect their communities, taking on extra responsibilities in the process. Further real-terms pay cuts are an abhorrent way to express gratitude. While strike action is always a last resort, our members simply cannot continue in this manner.”

The union claims that while the government is not directly responsible for pay negotiations, it does directly fund a significant portion of the country’s fire and rescue services.