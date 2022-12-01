4 Life Changes to Expect After a Name Change Process

People usually change their names when they get married, divorced, or even go through a period of self-discovery. If you are amidst a big life change and want to ensure that your new name is reflected on your important documents, undergoing a name change process might be the way to go.

But it is easier said than done. For starters, you might not know the documents required for a new name change process. Or perhaps you are worried about the time and money it will cost you to make these changes. We understand your apprehension before a name change process and have discussed a few important changes in your life after your change your name. Read on to get an idea of what to expect.

People Might Not Remember Your New Name

If someone is used to calling you “Matt” and you have changed your name to “Matthew”, try not to take offence if they forget. It takes some time for people to get used to the change, but as long as you are patient and polite in reminding them of your new name and spelling it out for them, eventually, they will remember.

You can remind them of your new name politely by:

Introducing yourself with your new name and spell it out for them.

Having a few business cards printed with your new name and handing them out to people.

Your Financial Documents Will Change

Any document associated with your financials will likely change when you go through the name change process. This includes bank statements, loan documents, and even credit card statements. Make sure to inform your bank and other financial institutions about the change, so they to update their records accordingly.

You Will Have to Update Your Identity Documents

Any form of ID you own needs to be updated after a name change. This includes a passport, voter ID, driver’s license, etc. You will have to contact the relevant authorities to make these changes before you can use those IDs legally.

You Have to Get Used to Your New Name

Sometimes, it takes some time to get used to your new name. After all, you have been using the old one for years. To hasten up the process, use your new name everywhere, including in emails, business cards, and when introducing yourself.

How to Change Your Name Using Deed Poll

Changing your name can be a big decision, but it’s relatively easy in the UK. The process is known as a deed poll, which involves changing your name on all official documents. To change your name using the deed poll, you’ll need to be over 18 years of age and a resident of the UK.

You’ll also need to fill out an application form and pay a small fee. Once you’ve done that, you’ll need to sign a ‘deed of change’ in front of two witnesses. After that, you’ll need to send the deed poll documents to the organisations that hold your records, such as the DVLA, your bank, and the Passport Office.

It’s important to note that changing your name by deed poll will not automatically update your passport. You’ll need to apply for a new passport in your new name. However, once you’ve changed your name by deed poll, you can start using your new name immediately.

Final Word

A name change process can be important in starting a new life or taking control of your identity. When done correctly, it can help ensure that all of your important documents reflect the same name and make sure that you have the correct IDs to handle financial and other matters.

We hope the above tips were helpful.