Discover School Uniform Grant: Up to £200 Support for Parents

Parents facing the burden of school uniform costs are being encouraged to explore their eligibility for the School Uniform grant, which offers up to £200 in support. The grant is available from all councils in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and some councils in England. Eligibility criteria can vary depending on the council and country, but generally, families claiming free school meals, and benafits, or those on low incomes are more likely to qualify for the support. In England, the grant is not compulsory, and only 31 councils offer it, with nine providing it in extreme circumstances. In Wales, all local authorities offer grants ranging from £125 to £200, and the scheme for the 2023/24 year closes on May 31, 2024. In Scotland, every council offers grants of at least £120 for primary school children and £150 for secondary school children, with some councils offering higher amounts. In Northern Ireland, families can apply for grants worth £96.30 for children over 15, £87.60 for those under 15, and £42.90 for primary school children. The deadline for this year’s school uniform grant has already passed in Northern Ireland. Parents are encouraged to check with their local councils to see if they are eligible for the grant and to find out more information on each government‘s respective websites.