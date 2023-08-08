Weather

Weapons Seized and Suspect Arrested by Police in Herne Bay

Bournemouth teen charged with attempted murder in Brighton stabbing case
uknip247

Two weapons have been seized and a suspect arrested following work by police in Herne Bay.

Officers on patrol on Monday 7 August 2023 stopped a man after he was seen acting suspiciously in Station Road.

He was found to be in possession of a small lock-knife, a large amount of cash and two mobile phones.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and taken into custody.

A subsequent search of a property in Queen Street led to the seizure of a further lock-knife and items thought to be used in vehicle theft.

The man remains in custody while enquiries continue.

News for Kent

