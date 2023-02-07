£500k of Class A drugs destined for Sussex Seized by Police

Around £500,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin destined for the streets Sussex has been prevented from reaching its intended destination following an arrest at an address in London on Thursday, February 2.

Officers from Sussex Police worked collaboratively with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police to conduct the arrest in Leyton Grange, Waltham Forest.

The vast quantity of class A drugs seized in the property is one of the largest hauls found by Sussex Police officers.

Mohammed Shafick, 27, of Leyton Grange, Waltham Forest, was arrested at the address and was then transported to Crawley where he was interviewed by members of the West Sussex Community Investigation Team.

Shafick was subsequently charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

He appeared before Crawley magistrates court on Friday, February 3, where he was remanded in custody and will appear before a crown court which is yet to be determined on March 3.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack said: “This is a significant amount of crack cocaine and heroin destined for Sussex which has been seized. Our officers and colleagues from the Metropolitan Police have stopped these class A drugs being circulated in our county and causing significant harm in our communities. These results don’t just happen by chance but through a comprehensive investigation and collaborative working with different forces.

“We will continue to work tenaciously to stop the supply of drugs coming into Sussex and disrupt criminal organisations exploiting vulnerable members of our community.

“If you have any concerns or information relating to drugs, please contact us online or by calling 101 in a non-emergency or 999 in an emergency. This information can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.”