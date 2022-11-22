Tuesday, November 22, 2022
60 residents self evacuate after tower block blaze in Lewisham

by @uknip247
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a flat blaze on Russett Way in Lewisham.

Part of a communal lobby on the sixth floor was alight. Firefighters led a man and a woman to safety from scaffolding on the building via a 9-metre ladder. Around 60 residents left the property before the Brigade arrived, whilst others remained in their unaffected flats.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 12 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 01:53 and the fire was under control by 0250. Fire crews from Greenwich, Lewisham, Deptford, Lee Green, New Cross and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

