James suffers with dementia and is described as white, about 6’4″, of a
slim build with a Scottish accent.
He was last seen wearing a black and white chequered shirt, beige cardigan
with a hood, blue jeans and blue suede laced shoes.
If you have seen James or know where he is, please call 101 or report
online via our website quoting reference MPL/2441/22
66-year-old James has been missing from his home address in Luton since Tuesday
