At around 1.45pm, the London Fire Brigade was called to a grass fire on Lambs Lane in Rainham (August 10).

Ten fire engines from. Kent,Essex and stations from across London are currently on the scene of the fire, which is located near Brady Primary School and Harris Academy Rainham. The Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade have been contacted for comment.

The incident was confirmed by the London Fire Brigade: “Ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire on Lambs Lane in Rainham. Firefighters are battling a grass fire that has spread to two large areas of grass.

“At 1.43pm, the Brigade was called. Firefighters from Dagenham, Hornchurch, Barking, East Ham, and other nearby stations are on the scene. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.”

The London Ambulance Service is still on the scene, assisting colleagues from the London Fire Brigade.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service stated: “We were called at 2.24pm today (10 August) to reports of a fire on Lambs Lane in Rainham.

“An incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team have been dispatched to the scene” (HART).

“The incident is still ongoing, and we are collaborating with our emergency service colleagues.”

Rainham fire is only a stone’s throw away from the Wennington disaster.

The current fire on Lambs Lane is only a short distance from the massive fire that destroyed several homes in Wennington last month.

Although no one was killed, the fires destroyed more than 40 properties.