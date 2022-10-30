700 suspected migrants relocated to Manston to ensure safety after fire bomb attack

Kent Police was called at 11.22am on Sunday 30 October 2022 to a Home

Office immigration premises at The Viaduct in Dover.

Officers established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown

outside and into the premises by a single suspect who arrived at the scene

in a car. Two people have reported minor injuries from inside the property.

The suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol

station, and confirmed deceased.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit attended the location to ensure there

were no further threats. A further device was found and confirmed safe

within the suspect’s vehicle.

The site remained open, however around during the initial phase of the

police investigation.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing by Kent detectives.