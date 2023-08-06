Weather where you are

8-Year-Old Child in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Chicago’s Portage Park Neighbourhood

Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood was struck by a tragic incident on Saturday evening when an 8-year-old child and another adult were shot near the intersection of Addison and Long. Both victims were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating the shooting, but as of now, no further information has been released. The incident has left the community in shock and prompted concerns about the safety of residents, especially children.

Gun violence in Chicago has been an ongoing issue, and incidents like this highlight the urgent need for effective measures to address the problem. Community leaders, law enforcement, and city officials are joining forces to find ways to curb gun violence and ensure the safety of the city’s residents, particularly its young and vulnerable population.

As authorities continue their investigation, community members are urged to come forward with any information that may help identify the perpetrators.

International News

