A 100 metre exclusion zone in place after workshop blaze in West Malling

Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire in a workshop in West Malling which is believed to involve gas cylinders. A 100 metre exclusion zone has been set up with residents being temporarily evacuated from their homes.

There are no reports of any injuries. A warning is in place for people in the area to close windows and doors as a precaution against the smoke plume arising from the incident. West Malling High Street is also closed to traffic to allow emergency services clear access to the scene.