Saturday, December 10, 2022
Saturday, December 10, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A £10,000 Reward Is Being Offered For Information Which Leads To The Discovery Of Missing X Factor Singer Levi Davis
Home BREAKING A £10,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to the discovery of missing X Factor singer Levi Davis

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to the discovery of missing X Factor singer Levi Davis

by @uknip247
The 24-year-old, from facebook.com/hashtag/solihull?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZU9d3iB9mrFjjD45QKQV9GZqxhPylms9fka15pNn5PfjdugIFPEYyTNe8XFhZLZMXebb679POeqfylRVRYTvT4NC6POJ3k20ENMFm7wU8trkvDsfmu46zY_sLzDEDaQ0v8_gTVQ9dP8OpJ5m4Moo_AOebUbtYyrdsY8zv0UyBcHoCCTGlAjsDItU3SruaDCVuU&__tn__=*NK-R">#Solihull, was last seen in Spain almost six weeks ago.
A private investigator (PI) has been hired by the former Bath Rugby player’s family as they desperately try to find him.
The PI, Gavin Burrows, and his company have offered the reward as part of their investigation.
They’ve already begun their search in Barcelona after Davis was last seen outside the Hard Rock Cafe in the city on October 29. He has not used his bank cards or social media since he disappeared and had only 40 Euros in cash on him.
Davis’ mum Julie Davis said: “We are very grateful to Gavin and his team for volunteering their time, expertise and the reward fund to help find Levi. We are still worried sick about him and just want him home safely.
“Hopefully this extra support will encourage people with any information to come forward.”
Davis’ foster mother Suzanne Balfour said he had been in Ibiza with a friend when he told her he needed to “get out”. It is believed he then took a ferry to Barcelona, where he was last seen in CCTV footage.
The footage showed him leaving the Old Irish Pub in the city on October 29 dressed in a white T-shirt, black jeans and white trainers. He was also carrying a small black backpack.
Levi had ordered a pint of Heineken and watched the Liverpool v Leeds game and a live singer, he then headed out of the venue. His passport was later found by police.
Davis appeared on Celebrity X Factor in 2019 and was also on Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been jailed for two robberies that took place in...

Three men from Liverpool sentenced to total of 33 years for drugs...

A woman who died following a collision in Bedford last week has...

A man who died after being discovered critically injured in a park...

Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in...

Asda is taking the precautionary action of recalling three Asda in store...

The leader of the largest rail workers union has requested an urgent...

One person has died after an explosion as Jersey Police cordoned off...

The top three contenders for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year...

Let’s Go Round Again! Music Quiz The Hit List will return to...

Police are urgently searching for 14-year-old Florina and her 12-year-old brother Ionut...

Football Banning Orders totalling 81 years have been issued to 22 people who committed offences during...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"