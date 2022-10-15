On the day after a man was sentenced for Michael’s murder, detectives are reiterating their plea for information to trace Ryan Igbinovia. He is a suspect for Michael’s murder, who was stabbed to death in a violent attack in Henniker Road, E15, on 6 August 2021.

Igbinovia, who is aged 26, has not yet been located. He has linked to the Stratford area of east London, southeast London and Birmingham. Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said:

“Michael’s family have seen one person pay the price for their actions in the attack that caused his death, but they still seek justice and that can only be gained by putting Ryan Igbinovia through the courts.

“I am certain that somebody will know where Igbinovia is hiding. A substantial reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of Ryan Igbinovia remains on offer.

“Please do not protect this man as he does not deserve this, while Michael’s family do deserve closure.

“If you have seen Ryan Igbinovia, or know where he is, then I would implore you to please get in touch. If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.” A statement from Michael’s family said:

“Two men are responsible for our son’s death and also for stabbing his friend, who fortunately survived. One of those males responsible was found guilty on the 4th July but the other male has never been apprehended. I cannot describe how it feels as a father, knowing that one of the men responsible for my son’s death is still freely walking the streets.

“This man who hunted down our son with a knife and stabbed him could do this again. What then? Another young person could end up dead on our streets, another family’s world will be ripped apart. I appeal to anyone with information to get in contact with and assist police, so that he can be located and brought to trial.”

Christopher Owens-Wright, 23 of Chatsworth Road, E15, was found guilty of Michael’s murder and section 18 GBH at Inner London Crown Court on 4 July 2022.

He was sentenced at the same court on Thursday, 13 October to life imprisonment with a minimum tern of 27 years.

The fatal assault happened in the early hours of 6 August 2021 in Henniker Road, E15. Michael had been pursued through the streets and stabbed times. Emergency services were called to the scene but nothing could be done to save Michael.

Anyone with information about Ryan Igbinovia’s whereabouts is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8345 1570 . Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .

ADVERTISEMENT