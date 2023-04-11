Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

A 12-year-old boy who allegedly ran over 60-year-old grandmother Marcia Grant with her own car was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article

by uknip247

During his recent court appearance, he was asked to take his feet down as he yawned from the dock and fixed a provisional trial date for 14 August, with a fallback date of 3 October was set.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, wore a light-brown hooded tracksuit and spoke in court only to confirm his name and understanding of the proceedings.

The judge said the case had to be prioritised due to the defendant’s age.

The boy has been remanded into secure youth detention accommodation.

