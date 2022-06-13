On April 7, Archie Battersbee was discovered unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex.

Doctors at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, determined that he was “brain-stem dead” and that his life support should be turned off.

Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, Archie’s parents, disagree.

During a three-day hearing in London, Judge Mrs Justice Arbuthnot was told that tests revealed no “discernible” brain activity.

It is the case’s final hearing in the High Court’s Family Division, and a decision is expected on Monday.

Archie is pictured with his mother, Hollie Dance, who has requested more time for her son to recover.

Archie’s family representatives told the court that they were praying for miracles.

His heart was still beating, according to his legal team, and there was a question about whether “the correct procedure” had been followed.

Parts of a boy’s brain are dead, according to the court.

The hospital is preparing for additional tests on the boy who is in a coma.

Mother vows to fight to keep son alive for as long as possible.

The court previously heard that Archie suffered brain damage during a domestic incident that his mother suspected was related to an online challenge.

Archie hasn’t been able to regain consciousness since.

Lawyers for the hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, have asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to decide what course of action is best for Archie.

Ms Dance believes her son is “still in there” and believes his life support should not be terminated.

On Monday, their lawyers questioned whether the family’s opinions had been taken into account.

The Christian Legal Centre, a campaign organisation, was assisting Archie’s family.