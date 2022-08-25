A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through reckless driving.

At 10.12pm, emergency services discovered a seriously damaged Vauxhall Astra and a luxury Bentley Continental sports car on Colney Hatch Lane in Barnet. Police believe two men were in the Bentley and fled the scene after the crash.

The girl, one of the Astra’s occupants, was critically injured in the collision and was rushed to the hospital. She passed away three days later, on Tuesday (August 23). Her family is aware and has been receiving specialist support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, police apprehended a 28-year-old man, who was arrested and bailed to appear in court late next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My thoughts are with the girl’s family as they come to terms with this devastating news,” said Detective Inspector Ian Watson of the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command. “We will do everything we can to support them during this difficult time.”

“Our investigation into how the collision happened is ongoing, and I urge anyone with information about what happened to come forward if they haven’t already.”

Anyone with information about the collision should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at 020 8246 9820 or call 101, quoting CAD 7888/20Aug.