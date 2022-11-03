A 12-year-old youngster was detained after setting off a firecracker on a bus in Gorleston

A disturbing video shows a firework exploding on the upper deck of a bus in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, yesterday afternoon at 3.15pm.

The footage, which was taken on Snapchat by other pupils, shows the firework getting lighted and then being hurled towards the front of the bus.

It then bursts, filling the bus with smoke.

A disturbing video shows a firework exploding on the upper deck of a bus in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, yesterday afternoon at 3.15pm.

A 12-year-old Great Yarmouth kid was arrested this morning on suspicion of arson, causing a public nuisance, and violating the Fireworks and Explosives Acts.

He was questioned at the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

There were several passengers on board at the time, but no one is reported to have been wounded.

‘Schoolkids will be schoolkids, and they were making quite a deal of noise and were being a bit loud,’ said one young mother, who was on the bus at the time with her two-year-old son.

‘However, when the bus drew away from the hospital, screams could be heard upstairs. There was a huge blast all of a sudden. Everyone ran down the stairs, and the entire bus filled with smoke.’

‘Yesterday afternoon we encountered a significant incident when a firework was lighted by schoolchildren on a bus in Gorleston,’ said Chris Speed, operations director for First Eastern Counties.

‘Fortunately, no injuries were inflicted by any of our passengers or driver on board, but this careless behaviour is quite alarming.’

‘We are collaborating with the authorities to identify and apprehend anyone implicated.’

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy was reached out to for comment.