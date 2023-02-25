A 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a 14-year-old was stabbed in Bournemouth.

On Wednesday evening, the 14-year-old was discovered with a single stab wound on Gladdis Road, Bournemouth, and was brought to hospital.

The boy’s injuries are no longer considered life threatening. Dorset Police said three more young boys, one 14 and two 15, had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The police have reported the case to the watchdog because of past contact with the injured 14-year-old.

Two males in a pick-up truck who waved down cops at the scene are being sought by police. They are believed to have witnessed the stabbing.

“We are continuing to examine this event,” stated Detective Chief Inspector Andy Bell.

“We are still interested to speak to two males who were going in a pick-up truck and flagged down cops at the scene, as we believe they may have observed some or all of the incident.

“A visible police presence will remain in the area as our investigations continue, and officers from the local neighbourhood policy team can be approached with any concerns.”