A 13 year old boy has died after a road traffic collision

The teenager, has been named as Harry Kinney-Ryan died in at AlderHey Hospital yesterday afternoon.
The incident happened at about 7.20pm on Wednesday, 7 December when a silver Vauxhall Astra estate collided with the 13-year-old pedestrian near to the Showcase cinema at Stonedale Retail Park, on the East Lancashire Road.
Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from our Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Harry’s family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers as our enquiries continue and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.
“If you were travelling on the East Lancashire Road around the time of the incident and have any dashcam footage that could help us with our investigation, or you have any CCTV or information please come forward.
A 34-year-old man was arrested following the incident and he has been bailed pending further inquiries whilst the investigation into causing death by dangerous driving continues.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Team on 0151 777 5747, email [email protected]merseyside.police.uk , or DM @MerPolTraffic on Twitter quoting reference 22000902647.