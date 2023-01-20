Saturday, January 21, 2023
A 13 year old boys been found with a stab injury in Notting Hill

by uknip247

Police were called at 9.15am on Friday, 20 January to reports of a number of youths in possession of a knife.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended. A 13-year-old boy was found with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1645/20Jan.

