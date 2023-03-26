Police are appealing for anyone who was in and around the area of the bridge on the junction of Rowner Road and Bus Route (Henry Cort Way) Gosport on Friday 9th March 2022 at approximately 0730 hours.

A 13-year-old female was pushed off her bicycle by a male in a red tracksuit whilst on her way to school.

Did you see the male in the area? Do you have CCTV of the incident happening? If you have any information about this incident please make contact with Hampshire Constabulary on 101 stating 44230095115.