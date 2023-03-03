Friday, March 3, 2023
A 14-year-old boy charged with two stabbings in Swindon and Royal Wootton Bassett goes guilty

A 14-year-old Boy Charged With Two Stabbings In Swindon And Royal Wootton Bassett Ha
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm following an incident at the Link Centre in Swindon on October 29, 2022, when a 14-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries to his arms.He was also charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm following a violent disorder in Royal Wootton Bassett on New Year’s Day, when a 15-year-old boy suffered serious but not life-changing injuries.Appearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, he pleaded guilty to the offences and is due to be sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on April 21.He has been remanded in custody.  
