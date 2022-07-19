At 4.43 p.m. on Monday, July 18, the London Ambulance Service notified police that a child had been seen entering the water at Tagg’s Island in Hampton.

Officers were joined in their response by paramedics and the London Fire Brigade.

All three emergency services, as well as members of the general public, participated in the extensive search.

Unfortunately, the search for the boy was fruitless, and the rescue operation was called off at 6.40 p.m.

This evening, efforts to rehabilitate his body will continue.

His next of kin have been notified, and specialist officers are assisting them.

“Despite the best efforts of all involved, we must now sadly conclude that this young boy has died,” South West Command Unit Superintendent Richard Smith said.

His death is tragic, and I can’t imagine how his family is feeling. “Our thoughts are with them.” “I understand that on days like today, when temperatures are at an all-time high, jumping in and cooling off in rivers, reservoirs, lakes, or other bodies of water may appear appealing.” Please, no. The dangers are real, and we’ve seen the terrible consequences of what can happen this evening in Richmond “I would encourage young people, in particular, to be the person in their peer group who says no and warns others about the dangers. Your intervention could save a life and spare another family such a tragic loss.”

A person in the water near Taggs Island in Hampton was attended to by three fire engines, two fire rescue units, a fire boat, and approximately 30 firefighters.

Station Manager Lee Conlon, who was present, stated:

“Firefighters conducted a methodical search, but despite the best efforts of all emergency service crews present, the 14-year-old boy was not found.”

The Brigade was summoned in 1640. The rescue mission was completed in 1840.

Police have confirmed that the boy’s next of kin has been notified and that they are being assisted by specialist officers.

Charlie Pugsley, Assistant Commissioner, stated:

“Our hearts go out to the teen’s family and friends.” Please avoid going into open water during this heatwave; it can be extremely dangerous because the water is much colder than expected.

“Cold water is defined as anything below 15°C, and the average sea temperature in the UK and Ireland is only 12°C.” Even in the summer, rivers like the Thames are colder.”