A 14-year-old boy from Swindon has appeared at Bristol Crown Court this morning charged with the murder of Owen Dunn

The Family Of 18-year-old Owen Dunn Have Thanked The Local Community For Their Support, After The Teenager Was Killed In North Swindon On Sunday
A 14-year-old boy from Swindon has appeared at Bristol Crown Court this morning (13/12) charged with the murder of Owen Dunn.

No plea was entered at this time and no application for bail was made.

The teenager has been remanded into secure accommodation.

A pre-trial and preparation hearing was set for February 24 at Bristol Crown Court.

The investigation into the death of 18-year-old Owen Dunn continues.

Anyone with information that can help with our enquiries please contact us on 101 quoting reference Operation Glendale.

Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

