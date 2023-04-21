A 14-year-old boy from Swindon has been sentenced to three years and eight months imprisonment after pleading guilty to two stabbings in Swindon and Royal Wootton Bassett

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced today (21/04) at Swindon Crown Court.

The charges relate to an incident at the Link Centre in Swindon on October 29, 2022, when a 14-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries to his arms, and in Royal Wootton Bassett on New Year’s Day this year, when a 15-year-old boy suffered serious but not life-changing injuries.

Speaking after the sentencing, Supt Phil Staynings – who leads on Partnership, Prevention and Neighbourhoods in Swindon – said: “These are two awful incidents where two teenagers in our community have suffered serious knife injuries at the hands of the defendant.

“I understand it is worrying to see people of such a young age being involved in knife crime, and I would urge our youth to consider the choices they are making when they become involved in gang-related violence and start carrying knives.

“You are not only putting others and the people around you, such as your family, at risk, but you’re also putting yourself at great risk of harm by being involved in that lifestyle. “Carrying knives can have an impact that lasts a lifetime, and while walking away is often the hardest thing to do, it is the safest. “I would encourage young people involved in that lifestyle to not be afraid to ask for help because there are people out there who can help you.”

Supt Staynings went on to highlight the various tactics that the Force is currently employing across the county to combat knife crime and to deter people from carrying knives.

He continued: “We understand the significant community impact that knife crime is having in our communities, both in Swindon and across Wiltshire, at present.

“We are already undertaking a huge amount of work both on the streets and behind the scenes to get to the root of the problem, which we understand is blighting the lives of many residents at present.

“This work includes doing presentations in schools to educate pupils on the dangers of carrying knives, and bringing several of our partners together to create a public health partnership action plan.

“This plan is then split into different approaches, including early intervention, working with young people who have been brought to our attention and keeping them out of the criminal justice system.

“There is also the enforcement element targeting those causing high harm within our communities, which includes knife test purchase operations, section 60 orders which allow officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing reasonable grounds, and closure orders of properties.

“Knife crime can destroy lives and fracture communities and tackling it is one of our Force’s top priorities.

“It is not, however, a problem that can be solved by the police alone. It will require a long term, joined up approach between the police, our partners, and parents to educate youths on the harm and risks you take by carrying knives.”