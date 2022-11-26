Saturday, November 26, 2022
A 14-year-old Boy Has Been Sadly Pronounced Dead, Despite The Best Efforts Of Medical Staff, Following A Road Traffic Collision In Swindon
by @uknip247

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenager at this incredibly difficult time.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the tragic incident which took place at about 8.20am on Akers Way when the boy was hit by a car which failed to stop at the scene.

Following enquiries, a woman was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

