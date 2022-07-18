A 14-year-old boy is missing and presumed drowned after becoming entangled in the Thames in Richmond.

The London Ambulance Service notified police at 4.43pm on Monday, 18 July, that a child had been seen entering the water at Tagg’s Island in Hampton.

Officers were joined by paramedics and the London Fire Brigade in their response.

An extensive search was conducted, involving all three emergency services as well as members of the general public.

Unfortunately, efforts to locate the boy were futile, and the rescue operation was called off at 6.40pm Efforts to rehabilitate his body will continue this evening.

His next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

“Despite the very best efforts of all involved, we must now sadly conclude that this young boy has died,” said Superintendent Richard Smith of the South West Command Unit.

His death is tragic, and I can’t imagine what his family is going through. “Our hearts go out to them.” “I understand that on days like today, when temperatures are at an all-time high, it may look appealing to jump in and cool off in rivers, reservoirs, lakes, or other bodies of water. “Please don’t. The dangers are real, and we’ve seen the terrible consequences of what happens when things go wrong this evening in Richmond.” I would encourage young people in particular to be the person in their group of friends who says no and warns others about the dangers. Your intervention could save a life and prevent another family from suffering such a tragic loss.”