Police are investigating an assault that happened at Rainworth Skatepark on Saturday 8 April just after 1pm.

A 14-year-old girl was assaulted in an unprovoked attack, leaving her with a black eye and bruising to her face.

A video of the attack has appeared on social media.

Officers have spoken with the victim’s mum and a statement is set to be taken from the victim this week.

Inspector David Platt said: “This must have been truly horrific for the victim and her family and we are taking this incident extremely seriously.”