The driver was hurt after a passenger on a moped threw the appliance at the vehicle in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire.

It followed reports of damage to other vehicles in the area.

The teenager and man, 25, were detained and subsequently bailed, Lincolnshire Police said.

Police said the pair were arrested on Friday night after three males were spotted riding on suspected stolen motorbikes through the town centre.

The pair were detained on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle.

While in the area on Friday, police searched another man who was found to be in possession of a metal pole and was also arrested.

The man, 22, has since been released under investigation.

