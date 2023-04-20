A 15-year-old boy from Devizes has been sentenced to six months in secure accommodation after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent

It follows an incident on the Green, Nursteed Road on January 10 where a man in his 20s was attacked with a wooden bat. The victim suffered a deep cut to his head, missing teeth and a suspected fractured arm.

When appearing at Swindon Magistrates Court on April 11 he also pleaded guilty to possession of an air weapon and assaulting an emergency worker on 8 April. He was given a four-month Detention and Training Order.

The 15-year-old also pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a police cell door.