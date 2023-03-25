A 15-year-old boy from Swindon has been charged with the murder of Owen Dunn

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Monday (27/03).

A woman in her 30s who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.

Two other teenagers, aged 14 and 17, have previously been charged with murder in connection with this fatal stabbing.

Owen, 18, died from his injuries after being stabbed in Mazurek Way, Swindon on 4 December 2022.

We continue to appeal for any information in relation to this incident.