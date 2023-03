A 15-year-old boy has appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court this morning charged with the murder of Owen Dunn

18-year-old Owen died after being stabbed in Mazurek Way, Haydon End on December 4.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in a secure youth detention centre and is due to appear via videolink at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow.

A second boy, a 17-year-old, also charged with Owen’s murder, has been remanded in custody until April 13, when a case management meeting will be held at Bristol Crown Court.

Meanwhile this afternoon, a 14-year-old boy, who was arrested in December for the murder has been released on conditional bail until April 13.