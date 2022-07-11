Ava died on Thursday, November 25, 2021, after being stabbed in the neck during an altercation on School Lane in Liverpool city centre, just moments after the Christmas lights were turned on.

Ava was with friends near the Royal Court Theatre in Liverpool city centre around 20:40 when they were approached by a group of boys. After one of the teens recorded them and later shared the footage on Snapchat, they got into a verbal brawl.

After telling the teen to stop filming and delete the video, Ava was stabbed in the neck on School Lane before making her way to nearby Church Alley.

Officers arrived in Church Alley to find Ava collapsed on the ground and a witness to the incident administering first aid.

Officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived and Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she sadly died despite the best efforts of medical staff.

On November 28, the offender, then 14, was arrested and charged with her murder, and on May 24, this year, a jury unanimously convicted her of her murder.

He was sentenced to life in prison today at Liverpool Crown Court, with a minimum of 13 years served. The knife was also forfeited and destroyed by the judge, and the offender was ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Ava’s mother, Leanne White, spoke movingly about her tragic loss in her victim personal statement.

“The moment Ava died is now, yesterday, tomorrow, and forever,” she said.

It encompasses the past, the present, and the future. It was not just one finite horrific moment in time that happened last whenever; it was not just the moment, hour, and second that our lives were forever divided into before and after. Last November, the light in my life was extinguished for good. “She was abducted under such cruel and tragic circumstances.” “When I think back to that tragic day, I remember how excited she was for Christmas, how happy she was going into town to see the Christmas lights turned on.” Ava was allowed to stay out later than usual – 8.30 p.m. – so she could go to town and then shop. “I could never have imagined that I would never see my beautiful baby alive again.” How I miss my lovely girl. My heart is shattered. I’ll never hear her laugh again, and I’ll never hold her in my arms. “That is all I have to hold on to, precious memories are all I have left of my Ava,” I say, still hearing her laughter and seeing her beautiful smiling face.

“All of our thoughts and deepest sympathies today are with Ava White’s mum Leanne White, her dad Robert Martin, and sister Mia, who are clearly still struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter and sister,” Detective Chief Inspector Judith Blease said.

They have suffered incalculable grief and distress since Ava’s senseless murder on that horrific night on Thursday, November 25, last year.

“I’d like to thank the officers involved in the investigation for their assistance in obtaining a conviction, as well as the family liaison officers who have continued to assist Ava’s family throughout this tragic process.”

While grieving the loss of a close friend at such a young age, Ava’s friends have also been a source of great comfort and support for her family.

“Following the tragedy of Ava’s death, the people of Liverpool did what they do best: they came together to show their support for Ava’s family and to send a very clear message about knife crime, which I know was and will continue to be of great comfort to the family in the difficult years ahead.”

“Ultimately, while we have today seen Ava’s murderer jailed, nothing can ever bring Ava back,” Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public and security staff at Liverpool One for being the first on the scene and doing everything they could to save Ava, as well as Ava’s friends, officers, and paramedics who all came to Ava’s aid and did their very best under such horrific circumstances.”

“Today’s convictions are the result of a collective determination to bring the suspect to justice.” “The investigation team and the Crown Prosecution Service have worked tirelessly over the past year to bring this case to court, and I would like to thank them for their dedication and support during the trial.”