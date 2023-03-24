A 15-year-old girl died this morning after being electrocuted on a live railway line

British Transport Police officers were called to the railway tracks in Weymouth, Dorset, at 2.25 a.m. today after reports of a casualty on the line.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but the teen was pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police confirmed that she died as a result of “electrical injuries.”

While the body was recovered and an investigation was launched, all train services between Weymouth and Dorchester were suspended.



‘Officers were called to the railway line in Weymouth at 2.25am following reports of a casualty on the tracks,’ a police spokesperson said.

‘Paramedics were also called, and unfortunately, a 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of her death, and her family is receiving assistance from specialist officers.’

Detectives want to speak with anyone who was in the Greenway Road area of Weymouth between 1am and 2.30am because they may have information that can help them with their investigations.