Friday, March 24, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A 15-year-old girl died this morning after being electrocuted on a live railway line

A 15-year-old girl died this morning after being electrocuted on a live railway line

by uknip247
Btp Appeal: Teenager Threatened With A Knife On A Train At Brighton Station

British Transport Police officers were called to the railway tracks in Weymouth, Dorset, at 2.25 a.m. today after reports of a casualty on the line.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but the teen was pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police confirmed that she died as a result of “electrical injuries.”

While the body was recovered and an investigation was launched, all train services between Weymouth and Dorchester were suspended.


British Transport Police officers were called to the railway tracks in Weymouth, Dorset, at 2.25 a.m. today after reports of a casualty on the line.
An ambulance was called to the scene, but the teen was pronounced dead.

‘Officers were called to the railway line in Weymouth at 2.25am following reports of a casualty on the tracks,’ a police spokesperson said.

‘Paramedics were also called, and unfortunately, a 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of her death, and her family is receiving assistance from specialist officers.’

Detectives want to speak with anyone who was in the Greenway Road area of Weymouth between 1am and 2.30am because they may have information that can help them with their investigations.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A dangerous driver was brought to a halt after taking cops on a high-speed chase through five villages

British Ambassador Jill Morris CMG officially starts her tour as British Ambassador to Turkiye

Ryan, 28, has been #missing from his home in #SladeGreen #Bexley since 8 March

Please help officers find 13 year old Emelia

The recent conviction of David Young, a previously convicted sex offender, highlights the dangers of individuals posing as police officers to prey on vulnerable...

Bembridge lifeboat launched after concerns for missing female

A rave for over 400 people has been allowed to take place, despite police concerns that “gangs” in the area might assault attendees

In front of horrified onlookers, a police horse was attacked by an out-of-control dog in a London park

The decision of junior doctors in England to stage a four-day walkout in April is a reflection of the ongoing struggle to obtain a...

Detectives investigating an assault on-board a train travelling between Sandhills and Waterloo station are releasing this CCTV image of a suspect

Casting has been announced for Domino Day, the major new drama for BBC Three created and written by the BAFTA nominated Lauren Sequeira

People across the United Kingdom have been shocked and appalled by the recent attacks on two Muslim men outside mosques in Birmingham and London

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More